$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

