0Chain (ZCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $911,810.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $38.72 million and $911,810.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

