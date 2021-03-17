0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $70,800.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00637861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00025202 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034167 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.