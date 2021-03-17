$1.01 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,725,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,908 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Medpace by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,684. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

