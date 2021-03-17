$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $718.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,972 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.