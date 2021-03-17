$1.19 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 67,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

