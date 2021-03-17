$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,665,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

