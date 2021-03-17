1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $36,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,162 shares of company stock worth $4,218,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

