$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 182,794 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

