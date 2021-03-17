$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

