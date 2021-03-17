100,000 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $14,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $10,260,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 221,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,478. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

