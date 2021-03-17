100,000 Shares in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,652,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS EDTXU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 10,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,334. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.