100,000 Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Purchased by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

