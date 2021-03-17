100,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

SCOAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 424,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,762. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.