1,027,100 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,027,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,177,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,467,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.