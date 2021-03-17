103,068 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,068 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.28% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 3,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

