$107.93 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $107.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.30 million and the lowest is $107.55 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $370.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.39 million to $371.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.26 million, with estimates ranging from $389.95 million to $396.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

