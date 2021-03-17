$12.26 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post $12.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $12.21 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $36.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.20 million, with estimates ranging from $43.30 million to $47.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIX stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

