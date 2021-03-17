$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.68 billion and the lowest is $12.51 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

CSCO opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

