12,218 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.