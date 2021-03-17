125,000 Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Recharge Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Recharge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 5,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

