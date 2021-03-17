13,000 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,123 shares of company stock worth $42,296,570. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $477.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.47 and its 200 day moving average is $411.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

