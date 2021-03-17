15,000 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

