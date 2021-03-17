15,000 Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $75,456,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $68,222,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $17,973,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RP. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of RP opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $89.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

