150,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. KINS Technology Group comprises 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000.

KINZU traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,001. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

