$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $153.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.46 million and the lowest is $152.90 million. Endava posted sales of $118.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $589.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Endava by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.