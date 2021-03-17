$161.41 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report sales of $161.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $165.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $645.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $666.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $676.70 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $712.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

