163,063 Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,000. CyrusOne makes up about 1.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,373. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

