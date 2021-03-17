164,717 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 444,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

