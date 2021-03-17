166,412 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

