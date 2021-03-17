1,701,457 Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,701,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,700,000. Lands’ End makes up approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 5.22% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lands’ End by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 5,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

