17,136 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Linde accounts for about 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,428.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Linde by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. 7,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,428. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

