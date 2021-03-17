175,000 Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,267,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.17% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP remained flat at $$87.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,541. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

