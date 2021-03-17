178,837 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

