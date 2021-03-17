183,400 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,091,000. Five Below makes up approximately 2.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.33% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

