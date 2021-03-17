186,485 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,710,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

