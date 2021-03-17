195,784 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.