1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and $79,813.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00023300 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00153929 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002931 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

