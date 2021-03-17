1irstcoin Price Tops $0.78 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $62,318.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00160703 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

