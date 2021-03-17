200,000 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZNTEU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 121,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.