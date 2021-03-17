$206.40 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $206.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the highest is $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $841.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $851.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $879.35 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $892.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

