$210.58 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $210.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.50 million and the lowest is $199.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $186.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $941.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,895,506 in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PetIQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $24,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.