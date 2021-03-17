$217.21 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $217.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $889.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

