$218.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $218.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.86 million to $225.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $138.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $851.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $914.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $897.67 million, with estimates ranging from $850.01 million to $955.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Cohu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

