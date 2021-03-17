229,322 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 229,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,737,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $347,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

BWACU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.