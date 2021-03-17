23,500 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,862. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

