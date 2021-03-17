$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Kamada stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

