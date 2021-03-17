264,044 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 4.00% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

BNDW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

