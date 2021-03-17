271,100 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $4,784,000.

PTICU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,007. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

