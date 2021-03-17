283,287 Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000.

OTCMKTS:MTACU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 194,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,439. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

